Tenet Healthcare, Verint Systems rise; Ciena, Fluor fall

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 05:19
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Carrier Global Corp., down 30 cents to $37.54.

The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems raised its quarterly dividend by 50%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc., up 41 cents to $11.98.

The digital marketplace for home services said its chief financial officer will step down Jan. 1.

Alkermes Plc., up $2.33 to $20.68.

The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging plan for growth and announced changes to its board of directors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $7.81 to $42.78.

The hospital operator is buying a number of surgery centers from SurgCenter Development.

Ciena Corp., down $1.08 to $46.10.

The developer of high-speed networking technology reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Fluor Corp., down 26 cents to $17.98.

The engineering and construction company missed Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Verint Systems Inc., up $5.05 to $61.49.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported surprisingly good third-quarter profits.

Starbucks Corp., up $4.99 to $105.39.

The coffee-shop chain gave retailers an encouraging long-term forecast for profit growth.

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:59 GMT+08:00

