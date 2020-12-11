Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

VIRUS TODAY: 1 million cases in 5 days, FDA meets on vaccine

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/11 04:38
Registered nurse Laura Moore, left, swabs a patient during testing for COVID-19 organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Sq...
Specimen transport vials are gathered before COVID-19 testing organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park, Thursda...
A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Mount Sinai Queens hospital...

Registered nurse Laura Moore, left, swabs a patient during testing for COVID-19 organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Sq...

Specimen transport vials are gathered before COVID-19 testing organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park, Thursda...

A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Mount Sinai Queens hospital...

Here's what's happening Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— A Food and Drug Administration panel is meeting to decide whether to endorse the Pfizer vaccine. What normally would be a dull scientific event has attracted a massive following as the world anxiously awaits word on a vaccine.

— The U.S. recorded more than 3,000 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as hospitals sink deeper into crisis. That exceeds the number of Americans who died on Sept. 11 and D-Day.

— With the virus surging and new restrictions taking effect nationwide, more Americans are applying for unemployment. The 853,000 people who sought jobless benefits last week was the most since September.

THE NUMBERS: More than 1 million people have tested positive for the virus in the last five days. The U.S. is averaging 2,279 deaths per day.

QUOTABLE: "No one asked for this pandemic. I am trying to play the cards I am dealt with, and I have a really bad hand.” - Montrell McGraw, an out-of-work restaurant employee in New Orleans.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: As the virus tears through the country, plenty of people are still commuting to work, on trains, buses and cars. The commute has become an anxiety-ridden ordeal for many of them.

ON THE HORIZON: The FDA has to sign off on the recommendation from the panel discussing the Pfizer drug.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy