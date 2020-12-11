Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/11 04:16
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.26 to $46.78 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose $1.39 to $50.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $1.32 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.44 a gallon. January natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.10 to $1,837.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 10 cents to $24.09 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $3.58 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.20 Japanese yen from 104.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.2134 from $1.2072.

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:57 GMT+08:00

