AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 03:43
People walk near the front deck gun of the Aurora Cruiser, moored in St. Petersburg, Russia, at sunset on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Crew members of the...
Men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region watch news on a television at the Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Saturday, ...
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The Spa...
A woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region holds her child inside of her temporary shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, east...
People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark's Square following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Tides were propelled by winds...
A car drives between snow covered trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Sheffield United's George Baldock, right, tackles Leicester's Youri Tielemans during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United ...
Basaksehir and PSG players take a knee before the start of the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basakseh...
A man runs along the small Nidda river in Frankfurt, Germany, on a misty Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Tues...
A man walks with his dog after after the first snow of the season, in Carrshield, near Hexham in Northumberland, England, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Foreca...

DEC. 4 - 10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:57 GMT+08:00

