AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A man walks with his dog after after the first snow of the season, in Carrshield, near Hexham in Northumberland, England, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Foreca... A man walks with his dog after after the first snow of the season, in Carrshield, near Hexham in Northumberland, England, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Forecasters warn that further snow and icy weather may be on the way. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Tues... Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Britain's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday has been dubbed "V-Day," recalling the World War II D-Day landings that marked the start of the final push to defeat Nazi Germany. The U.K. is the first Western country to authorize widespread use of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A man runs along the small Nidda river in Frankfurt, Germany, on a misty Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) A man runs along the small Nidda river in Frankfurt, Germany, on a misty Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Basaksehir and PSG players take a knee before the start of the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basakseh... Basaksehir and PSG players take a knee before the start of the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The match resumed on Wednesday with a new refereeing team after players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir left the field on Tuesday evening and didn't return when the fourth official — Sebastian Coltescu of Romania — was accused of using a racial term to identify Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo before sending him off for his conduct on the sidelines. (Xavier Laine/Pool via AP)

Sheffield United's George Baldock, right, tackles Leicester's Youri Tielemans during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United ... Sheffield United's George Baldock, right, tackles Leicester's Youri Tielemans during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Leicester City, at the Brammall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP)

A car drives between snow covered trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) A car drives between snow covered trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark's Square following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Tides were propelled by winds... People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark's Square following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Tides were propelled by winds that were stronger than predicted, so the new system of inflatable barriers wasn't able to be activated to prevent water from invading the lagoon city. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP)

A woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region holds her child inside of her temporary shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, east... A woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region holds her child inside of her temporary shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The Spa... People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The Spanish government is pleading with people to voluntarily observe social distancing rules and other measures over the Christmas holiday, with the health minister saying "we can't put a police officer in every house." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region watch news on a television at the Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Saturday, ... Men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region watch news on a television at the Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethiopian and the regional Tigray governments consider each other illegitimate after a power struggle since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office two and a half years ago. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

People walk near the front deck gun of the Aurora Cruiser, moored in St. Petersburg, Russia, at sunset on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Crew members of the... People walk near the front deck gun of the Aurora Cruiser, moored in St. Petersburg, Russia, at sunset on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Crew members of the ship used the front deck gun to fire a blank shot giving the signal to leftist fighters to storm the Winter Palace and to begin the Bolshevik Revolution 103-years ago. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

DEC. 4 - 10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

