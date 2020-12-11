Buccaneers, Vikings control own chances in NFC playoff race

MINNESOTA (6-6) at TAMPA BAY (7-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Buccaneers by 6½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Vikings 6-6; Buccaneers 6-6

SERIES RECORD - Vikings lead 33-22

LAST MEETING - Vikings beat Buccaneers 34-17 on Sept. 24, 2017 in Minneapolis

LAST WEEK - Vikings beat Jaguars 27-24, OT; Buccaneers had bye, lost to Chiefs 27-24 on Nov, 29.

AP PRO32 RANKING - Vikings No. 16, Buccaneers No. 11

VIKINGS OFFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (6), PASS (16).

VIKINGS DEFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (19), PASS (T26).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (27), PASS (11).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (1), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Vikings have won the last two between one-time NFC Central rivals, including an overtime victory in the last meeting in Tampa six years ago. ... The Vikings have a 3,000-yard passer (Kirk Cousins), 1,000-yard rusher (Dalvin Cook) and 1,000-yard receiver (Justin Jefferson) in the same season for the eighth time in franchise history and in consecutive years for the first time since 1997-98. ... They have a 75% touchdown rate in 40 possessions inside the 20-yard line, the third-best red zone team in the NFL behind Arizona and Green Bay. ... Cook leads the league in yards (1,564) and touchdowns (14) from scrimmage. He had 38 touches last week against the Jaguars, the second-highest single-game total in Vikings history. ... S Harrison Smith has 27 career interceptions, seventh in team history and the third most in the NFL since he debuted in 2012. He also holds the Vikings' career record for sacks by a defensive back, with 13 1-2. ... Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is 5-0 and has thrown for 1,311 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in five career starts against the Vikings, all when he was with New England. He’s 14-4 in 18 career regular-season games following a bye, with 4,573 passing yards, 28 TDs and nine interceptions in those games. ... RB Ronald Jones is fourth in the NFL in rushing with 820 yards, yet the Bucs are only 27th in rushing yardage. One of the reasons is they tend to fall behind early, limiting Jones’ opportunities. The team is 5-1 when Jones has at least 15 touches. ... Tampa Bay’s defense ranks No. 1 against the run, yielding 74.2 yards per game. ... LB Jason Pierre-Paul has 8½ sacks. He and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald are the only players with eight or more sacks each of the last four seasons. ... Fantasy tip: Cousins is second in the NFL in TD passes (9) and third in passing yardage (926) over the past three weeks, with at least 300 yards passing and three TDs in each game.

