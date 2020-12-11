Alexa
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan

Magnitude 5.6 temblor follows larger 6.7 quake recorded 5 hours earlier

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/11 02:42
(CWB map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly five hours after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Thursday (Dec. 10), a magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred nearby at 2:15 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 11), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 31.3 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 63.2 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Yilan County and a 3 in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taipei City, Nantou County, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Miaoli County, Changhua County, Taitung County, Chiayi City, and Tainan City.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Keelung City, Hsinchu City, and Kaohsiung City. No injuries had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:53 GMT+08:00

