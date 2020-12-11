Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 01:54
Hundreds of Chicago firefighters battle warehouse fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters battled a fire Thursday on Chicago's West Side that engulfed an auto parts warehouse.

Crews were called to flames shooting through the roof of Best Value Auto Body Supply, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The fire sent billows of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

Merritt said it was “fully engulfed” and damage was “extensive.”

More than 250 firefighters and 90 engines and trucks responded to the fire, which was reported before 9 a.m. and was considered a hazardous materials incident due to the material inside the building, Merritt said.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The building most likely will be demolished, Merritt said.

The name of the business has been corrected to Best Value Auto Body Supply, from Best Value Autobody Supply.

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:52 GMT+08:00

