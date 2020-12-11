Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Time magazine names BTS its Entertainer of the Year

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/11 00:52
FILE - BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2019. Time magazine named the South Korean ...

FILE - BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2019. Time magazine named the South Korean ...

NEW YORK (AP) — BTS has had more than just a “Dynamite” year — they've become such a global phenomenon that Time magazine named the South Korean group its 2020 Entertainer of the Year.

The magazine announced the honor for the seven-member K-pop boy band on Thursday, hours before a prime-time special that will culminate with the naming of Time's Person of the Year.

The magazine cited BTS' massive global presence amid the pandemic, including leveraging their massive fan base to support causes like Black Lives Matter. The group has become a staple of recent awards shows, performing their flashy No. 1 hit “Dynamite.” The song in November brought BTS its first Grammy nomination.

“There are times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening,” BTS member Suga told Time for an interview that accompanied the announcement. “But I ask myself, Who’s going to do this, if not us?”

Time also announced Thursday the selection of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as its Athlete of the Year.

The shortlist for Time's Person of the Year, which will be announced during an NBC special at 10 p.m. EST, are: President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, front-line healthcare workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the racial justice movement.

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy