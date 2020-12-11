Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Italy puts 4 Egyptians under investigation in torture death

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 00:53
FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, Amnesty International activists stage a flash mob asking for truth on the death in Egypt of Italian student ...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo mourners light candles and lay wreaths in memory of slain Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni, in front of t...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo, mourners hold slogans at a vigil for slain Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni in front of the Italian emba...
FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, Paola, mother of slain student Giulio Regeni, is embraced by her husband Claudio, during a flash mob organiz...

FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, Amnesty International activists stage a flash mob asking for truth on the death in Egypt of Italian student ...

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo mourners light candles and lay wreaths in memory of slain Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni, in front of t...

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo, mourners hold slogans at a vigil for slain Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni in front of the Italian emba...

FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, Paola, mother of slain student Giulio Regeni, is embraced by her husband Claudio, during a flash mob organiz...

ROME (AP) — Italian prosecutors on Thursday formally put three high-ranking members of Egypt’s national security force and one police officer under investigation in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian youth doing doctoral research in Cairo.

Rome Prosecutor Michele Prestipino told a session of a special parliamentary commission on the slaying of Giulio Regeni that the criminal probe was formally closed earlier in the day.

Four suspects are being investigated for alleged kidnapping and one of them also is being investigated for aggravated injury and aggravated murder, Prestipino said. The investigation against another member of Egypt’s national security force was shelved for insufficient proof, he told lawmakers.

The case strained relations between Italy and Egypt, an ally it needs in the crackdown on migrant trafficking across the Mediterranean and efforts to combat terrorism.

As late as last month, Egyptian prosecutors were insisting that Regeni's killer remains unknown.

Regeni's body was found on a desert highway several days after he disappeared in January 2016. He was last seen near a subway stop in Cairo, where he had been researching union activities among street vendors for his doctoral thesis in his studies at Cambridge University.

His mother later said his body was so mutilated that she was only able to recognize the tip of his nose. The torture marks resembled those resulting from widespread torture practices in Egyptian facilities, activists and rights groups have said. In late November, Egyptian prosecutors slammed the Italian investigators in their push to bring five police and intelligence officers to trial.

An Italian judge will review the evidence and decide on whether to indict and order a trial for any or all of the suspects. Italy allows trials of defendants in absentia.

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy