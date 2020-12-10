Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 22:45
A Tigray refugee woman walks up a hill after arriving on the banks of the Tekeze River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, Wedne...
Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray, wait on a bus transporting them to Village 8 temporary shelter on a highway in Qadarif...
A Sudanese midwife waits for patients, inside the Mercy Corps clinic at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP ...
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, people who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, wait to receive medicine at a clinic in Umm Rakoub...
Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray, light fires to prepare their dinners in front of their tents at Umm Rakouba refugee ca...
Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray, take shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Friday, Dec. 4, 20...
A Tigray refugee mother carries her child as she waits her turn for treatment at a clinic run by MSF (Doctors Without Borders) in Village 8, the trans...
A Tigray woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, holds her malnourished and severely dehydrated baby as nurses give him IV fluids, at...
Refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray, gather at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan Dec. 4, 2020. In a remote part o...
Relatives mourn the body of 13-year-old Ali Abu Alia who was shot dead by Israeli military forces during clashes with a stone-throwing Palestinains du...
Cars drive during heavy fall rain and hail as a storm cloud passes over downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A woman holds a portrait of her relative who killed during the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion, as she weeps during a vigil at the seaport main entrance ...
Ultra-orthodox Jewish men gather around the body of Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of the Mir Yeshiva, a prominent religious seminary...
Hindu women attend a ceremony to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, at Swami Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The ...
Israeli border police officers and Palestinians clash during a protest against the expansion of Israeli Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of ...
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the funeral of Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of the Mir Yeshiva, a prominent religious...
Motorcyclists drive along a road in heavy fog in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Various cities in eastern and central Pakistan continue to ex...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Dec. 3-9, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Ethiopia’s situation is “spiraling out of control with appalling impact on civilians” and urgently needs outside monitoring, according to the U.N. human rights chief. A Palestinian boy, 13-year-old Ali Abu Alia, was shot and killed by Israeli military forces during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinians in the West Bank. In Lebanon, mourners held vigil marking four months since their relatives were killed during the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. In Jerusalem, ultra-orthodox Jewish men laid to rest Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of the Mir Yeshiva, who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

