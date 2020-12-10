Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 22:24
Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Police officers stand at the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Firefighters and investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Police officers stand at the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Firefighters and investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third person has died from injuries received in an explosion that leveled a house this week in Omaha, Nebraska, police said Thursday.

Alexander Toledo, 28, died Wednesday at a burn unit in Kansas City, Missouri, police in Omaha said in a news release. Toledo had been found by neighbors severely burned and sitting outside the destroyed home following the Tuesday morning blast.

Toledo’s grandmother, Theresa Toledo, 73, and another woman, Angela Miller, 45, were killed in the explosion. Larry Rodriguez, 72, was critically injured.

Officials have not said what caused the blast, but Theresa Toledo on Monday had asked a judge to order Alexander Toledo out of the home, saying she feared he would “start my house on fire.”

“I need Alex out of my house now before he destroys my house or harms me,” she said in the written request for a protection order, adding that she believed her grandson was using methamphetamines and psychedelic mushrooms.

“He has put holes in the basement walls where he stays, and you can't even walk in the basement,” she wrote. “He has electronics in the walls and ceiling. I'm afraid he will start my house on fire.”

A judge granted the domestic abuse protection order that same day.

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy