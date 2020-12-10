Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Prosecutor urges case against FIFA president for private jet

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 22:10
Prosecutor urges case against FIFA president for private jet

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — A special prosecutor in Switzerland recommends a criminal investigation is opened against FIFA President Gianni Infantino for using a private jet in 2017.

Prosecutor Stefan Keller said in a statement on his website on Thursday he sent “the results of his investigations to the federal prosecution office which will deal with the matter with its own resources.”

Keller has no mandate to open his own criminal case.

Infantino could face an investigation for disloyal management for using a FIFA-booked private jet to fly to Geneva from Suriname after visiting member federations in the Caribbean.

FIFA’s ethics committee closed its own examination in August after a formal complaint was filed about the flight.

Keller was appointed by Swiss lawmakers this year to examine complaints about contacts and meetings in 2016 and 2017 between Infantino and then-attorney general Michael Lauber.

Lauber was ousted in fallout from the allegations and misconduct in his dealings with the oversight office monitoring federal prosecutors.

Keller said on Thursday he cannot open a criminal case about the flight because his brief does not cover a matter that does not involve Lauber.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy