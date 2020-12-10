Alexa
The Latest: Georgia cancels women's game against Radford

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/10 21:59
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Georgia has canceled its women’s basketball game against Radford because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Highlanders’ program.

The Lady Bulldogs (5-0) were scheduled to host Radford (0-2) on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Highlanders last played Sunday. They lost to Marshall 69-58.

Georgia has no plans to schedule a replacement game.

Updated : 2020-12-11 14:44 GMT+08:00

