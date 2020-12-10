Alexa
Puerto Rico utilities back to market for 1st time in 8 years

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 21:18
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s utilities company has returned to the capital markets for the first time in eight years by issuing $1.4 billion worth of bonds, officials announced Thursday. It's part of an effort by the U.S. territory’s government to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt.

The government said it refinanced bonds initially issued by the island’s Water and Sewer Authority in 2008.

Officials said the estimated $13 million annual savings in debt service will be used to reduce the state-owned company’s operational deficits or finance capital improvement projects.

In 2015, Puerto Rico’s government declared it was unable to pay its public debt. Two years later, the U.S. territory filed for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in history.

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:21 GMT+08:00

