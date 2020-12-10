Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan

Level 4 shockwaves felt across Taiwan, no injuries reported

  21083
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/10 21:39
(CWB map)

(CWB map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Thursday (Dec. 10) at 9:19 p.m., with the tremors lasting for approximately 15 seconds and registering a level 4 across much of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 27.2 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 76.8 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Yilan County, New Taipei City, Hualien County, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Keelung City, Hsinchu City, Taitung County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Pingtung County and Penghu County, while a lesser intensity of 1 was reported in Lienchang County. No injuries had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
2020/12/10 13:53
Japanese representative office highlights relations with Taiwan with new logo
Japanese representative office highlights relations with Taiwan with new logo
2020/12/01 15:55
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
2020/11/29 22:04
Two earthquakes rock southeastern Taiwan early Tuesday morning
Two earthquakes rock southeastern Taiwan early Tuesday morning
2020/11/17 10:10
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
2020/11/16 16:13

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him