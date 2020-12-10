Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Thursday (Dec. 10) at 9:19 p.m., with the tremors lasting for approximately 15 seconds and registering a level 4 across much of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 27.2 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 76.8 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Yilan County, New Taipei City, Hualien County, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Keelung City, Hsinchu City, Taitung County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Pingtung County and Penghu County, while a lesser intensity of 1 was reported in Lienchang County. No injuries had been reported at the time of publication.