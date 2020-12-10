Cityneon Forays into Historical Artefacts IP Exhibition

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru

With the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Government of Peru, Cityneon has entered into an agreement with Museo Larco and Inkaterra Asociación, together with World Heritage Exhibitions to bring Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru , a historical artefacts IP exhibition to the world

, a historical artefacts IP exhibition to the world Cityneon's first artefacts exhibition includes 228 unique pieces from Museo Larco in Peru, featuring the largest gold collection to ever travel the world

The exhibition focuses on ancient civilisations that pre-date the Inca empire and the highlight of the exhibition is a fully intact Gold attire of a Chimú Emperor, that dates back to 1300 AD, before the expansion of the Inca Empire

Debuting in October 2021 at the Boca Raton Art Museum in Florida, the exhibition will be touring to various cities across the globe

Targeting to welcome 12 to 15 million visitors worldwide

This latest expansion builds on Cityneon's repertoire of world-class experiences, positions the Group as one of the world's largest experience entertainment companies that are continuing to grow amidst the Covid-19 pandemic





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 December 2020 - Cityneon Holdings ("Cityneon", the "Company"/collectively with its subsidiary, "Victory Hill Exhibitions", the "Group") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Museo Larco and Inkaterra Asociación, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Government of Peru. In 2021, Cityneon will debut an exhibition of over 200 pieces of rare, original artefacts from Peru that focuses on ancient civilisations that pre-date the Inca empire. Called Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, the exhibition will feature pieces that are valued at approximately US$250 million and will travel to various cities around the world.





The official signing ceremony was conducted virtually on 4th November, 2020 with key representatives from Cityneon, Museo Larco, Inkaterra Asociación and World Heritage Exhibitions, transcending geographical limitations from Singapore, to Peru to the United States of America.

Partnering with World Heritage Exhibitions as the exclusive global show operator and promoter, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru features the largest gold collection to ever travel the world and it includes a virtual walkthrough of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Machu Picchu -- perfect for scratching the travel itch during this pandemic. To preserve this invaluable historical site, fewer than 1 million travellers are allowed entry into Machu Picchu every year. With the recent global pandemic situation, the need for social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, this number has further dipped to 250,000. Cityneon is proud to be selected as the partner to bring the ancient Peruvian culture to the world.

In Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, visitors will be treated to the fascinating story of the transformation of dozens of ancient cultures in Peru, starting with the Chavín culture, one of the earliest civilizations in the Americas, and stretching 3,000 years to the discovery of Machu Picchu by Hiram Bingham III in 1911.

The highlight of the exhibition is a fully intact Gold attire of a Chimú emperor, that dates back to 1300 AD. The Chimú empire was born from the previous Moche state in the northern coast of Peru, centuries before the expansion of the Inca empire, that formed the largest empire of the Southern Hemisphere.

The Chimú attire is the expression of an imperial body dressed in gold, channelling the power of the Sun, representing this Andean God on earth, and it will be surrounded by more than 10 earlier royal gold and silver ancestral attires from the land of the Incas.

Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cityneon, said: "We are honoured to be trusted by Museo Larco and the Government of Peru to showcase these treasures to the world. We believe our expertise and track records will let us do justice to these remarkable pieces of rare Machu Picchu artefacts and allow us to take visitors through big, wonderful experiences. We are thankful to work with partners as established as the Museo Larco, Inkaterra Asociación and World Heritage Exhibitions. Together, we are confident to showcase this thrilling exhibition about the ancient cultures who lived in this city 7,000 feet above sea level in the Andes Mountains."

With the limited entertainment options available as the world recovers from the unprecedented global pandemic situation, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru will differentiate itself as a safe entertainment option due to the sheer size of the exhibition spanning over 1,500 square meters, allowing social distancing between visitors while they savour the 228 pieces of original Peruvian artefacts.

Mr. José Koechlin Von Stein, President of Inkaterra Asociación said: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Cityneon. Their track records of holding interactive exhibitions means Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru will be just as engaging as all their previous works, and we look forward to hosting millions at this historical, educational and fun exhibition while visitors learn about Peruvian history. We trust Cityneon's vast expertise will truly bring ancient Peru to life."

Mr. Andrés Alvarez-Calderón Larco, President of Museo Larco said: "We're incredibly proud of our rich history and trust that Cityneon is the best partner to showcase the extraordinary and rich history of ancient Peru, bringing to life the various cultures that have lived in the land of the Incas and Machu Picchu over an astounding 5,000 years. We cannot wait for people all over the world to view these amazingly preserved artefacts up close."

Mr. Anthony Tann, President and Chairman of World Heritage Exhibitions, said: "We are extremely honoured and excited to be the exclusive global partner for the operations and promotions of this thrilling and engaging exhibition about the Peruvian culture. We are targeting to welcome approximately 12 to 15 million visitors from all over the world to visit this enchanting exhibition."

To hold the exhibition, Cityneon has assembled an experienced global team who would be able to handle these precious historical treasures. The Group's subsidiary Victory Hill Exhibitions holds the world's largest market share of Hollywood exhibition IPs globally, and it will make use of its vast industry experience in the curation of intellectual property in the travelling museums artefacts space.

Having won the trust of billion-dollar Hollywood studios, the Group now looks to partner more governments of the world to bring their history and culture to people all over the world. This exhibition of Machu Picchu is Cityneon's foray into historical artefacts and it will not be the last. Stay tuned for more announcements in this space.





About Cityneon Holdings

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized on February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon's Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Ron Tan, together with Hong Kong veteran entrepreneur and investor, Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new shareholder, who holds approximately 10% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is part of CITIC Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, and has over US$29b of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products globally. Other institutional shareholders of the Group include EDBI - a Singapore government-linked global investor, and Pavilion Capital - a Singapore-based investment institution which focuses on private equity investments, that made strategic investments in August and October 2019 respectively, to support the Group's further expansion globally. For more information, please visit www.cityneongroup.com.

About Victory Hill Exhibitions

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings and is an exhibition production company which strives to create interactive exhibits that attract visitors and have educational value. With 25 years of experience and cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, Victory Hill is able to create astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt based on our clients' needs to satisfy each and every unique need.





About Museo Larco

Founded in 1926 by Peruvian archaeologist Rafael Larco Hoyle, the Museo Larco invites visitors to explore more than 5,000 years of Ancient Peruvian history through a fascinating collection of pre-Columbian art of around 45,000 objects. Surrounded by beautiful gardens, the museum is housed in an 18th century viceroyalty mansion. This inspiring space exhibits the most extraordinary collection of gold and silver artifacts from ancient Peru, and the

famous collection of erotic art, one of the most visited Peruvian attractions. Its unique visible storage is one of the few in the world to be open to the general public, where walking between thousands of carefully classified archaeological objects becomes a one-of-a-kind experience. Artifacts from the Museo Larco are considered worldwide icons of pre-Columbian art. In recent years, in the most prestigious social networks of travel advice, such as TripAdvisor, the Museo Larco has been ranked among the top 25 museums in the world and the best museum in South America.





About Inkaterra Asociación

Self-funded through ecotourism, Inkaterra Asociación is a non-profit organization committed to scientific research as a basis for biodiversity conservation, education and the wellbeing of local communities. Inkaterra Asociación is supported by strategic partnerships with National Geographic Society, Smithsonian Institution, Global Environment Facility (World Bank Group), Conservation International, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, International Game Fish Association, International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), CAF (Development Bank of Latin America), Harvard University, Oregon State University, Agraria--La Molina University, San Marcos University, among other influential organizations.





About World Heritage Exhibitions

Founded in 2020, the World Heritage Exhibitions team has a combined 50 years of experience producing, promoting, and designing the biggest blockbuster exhibitions in the world. Our mission is to be the world leader in cultural experiences, producing the finest quality experiences that captivate, educate, and inspire people throughout the world.