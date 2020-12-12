CECC right to reject SinoVac because of risks

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) — Finally, there is a light at the end of the Wuhan coronavirus tunnel. The pandemic thrust upon the world by China's regime has decimated the global economy and taken more than 1.5 million lives.

But while the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) caused the pandemic, it is the democratic free market that has given us hope of a solution. The vaccines that have been developed responsibly, tested thoroughly, and approved by credible regulators have all come from private sector companies: Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

It is these vaccines that offer hope. AstraZeneca's in particular does not have to be stored at a very low temperature, which means it can be transported easily to just about anywhere.

It is also the most affordable of the three, with AstraZeneca pledging to provide it at cost around the world until the pandemic is at an end. This is the free market working at its very best, compressing a process that often takes a decade into less than a year and ensuring that public health is prioritized over profit.

Authoritarian vaccines

There are, of course, two other vaccines currently being rolled out to people. One is known as SinoVac and the other is Sputnik, and these have been "created" by the Chinese and Russian regimes, respectively.

The word "created" is put in quotation marks for a very specific reason. The companies creating the vaccines that offer hope of an end to the pandemic have been subject to regular cyber-attacks throughout this year, some of which have been successful, and the finger of blame for these attacks is pointing squarely at Moscow and Beijing.

Earlier this week, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the nation would not be buying the SinoVac vaccine. The reasoning was very simple: there are significant safety concerns and questions about the quality of the vaccine and the testing and regulatory scheme it has gone through.

These are absolutely valid reasons and ones that other countries have expressed too. Needless to say, the Kuomintang (KMT) and its supporters have accused the independent CECC of anti-Chinese bias without bothering to address the legitimate scientific concerns they have raised.

The truth is we don’t know enough about SinoVac yet to know if it is safe and effective to use. The essential phase three trials are still ongoing.

But there are plenty of doubts and questions.

Information on the phase one and phase two trials, which was published in the Lancet, shows that by the admission of the paper’s author, Zhu Fengcai, the vaccine is only suitable for "emergency use." Despite this, it is believed the CCP has already given the vaccine to more than 1 million people, ignoring the potential risks to their health and that of the Chinese public at large.

The company behind SinoVac said tests on 1,000 volunteers found that around 5 percent suffered from fatigue or discomfort after receiving the vaccine, side-effects not found in any of the three approved Western vaccines. One participant in the SinoVac trials in Brazil actually died, though this is not believed to be a result of the vaccine.

Vaccine diplomacy

The concerns about SinoVac are not targeted at the scientists behind it, many of whom are doubtless dedicated professionals. Rather, they center on the system that these scientists are operating within and the motivations behind the vaccine's early roll-out.

The reputation of the CCP has taken a massive hit as a result of the pandemic, which its attempt at a cover-up caused to spread around the world. Winning the vaccine race is likely seen by Beijing as a way to claw back some credibility.

Likewise, Russia sees the vaccine as the modern-day equivalent of the space race: a propaganda challenge to be won at all costs.

This is why both Russia and China began administering the vaccine long before it had gone through the proper clinical trials and, therefore, long before its safety and efficacy could be known. Both countries have cut corners and ignored regulatory norms, and both have put their people at risk in order to score a propaganda victory.

Earlier this week, we reported on how 47 Chinese workers in Uganda had tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus despite supposedly being given the Chinese vaccine. The United Arab Emirates recently reported the vaccine showed an 86 percent efficacy rate, but this incident may well call that figure into question.

It is hard to see how any country can compare the process by which the Russian and Chinese vaccines have been developed with the ones used by Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca and conclude that they are better off buying the former based on public health considerations. The only reasons you might choose the Chinese or Russian vaccines are cost, diplomatic pressure, or a combination of the two.

In Taiwan, the CECC and the government have prioritized public health and ensuring the country doesn’t suffer from this pandemic the way it did from the SARS outbreak in 2003. The approach has been phenomenally successful — lauded across the globe — and cases of coronavirus in Taiwan have been few and effectively controlled.

The CECC is quite rightly not willing to take a gamble on public health now by investing in a vaccine that has not gone through due process and that is still plagued by significant questions and concerns. Why would it when there are already a number of vaccines that are proven to be largely effective and are already being rolled out in countries where regulations meet the high standards set here?

Life in Taiwan has continued pretty much as usual throughout the pandemic. Having to wait a little longer for a vaccine is no hardship for most people.

The alternative of rolling out an ineffective and potentially dangerous vaccine could undo all the hard work and goodwill the CECC and the Taiwan government have built up. It could also pose a greater risk to public health than the coronavirus itself.