Taipei Prosecutor's Office investigates alleged case of Taiwan stock speculation

Fuhua Trust Firm, PJ Asset Management executives in hot water as details of alleged stock speculation emerge

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/10 21:09
Fuhua Trust Firm Chief Executive Chiu Ming-chiang. (center)

Fuhua Trust Firm Chief Executive Chiu Ming-chiang. (center) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday (Dec. 10) launched its third wave of operations in its investigation of a possible case of labor fund stock speculation.

Officials on Thursday interviewed Fuhua Trust Firm Chief Executive Chiu Ming-chiang (邱明強), Fuhua Trust researcher Liu Chien-hsien (劉建賢), PJ Asset Management Co. CEO Tang Chu-lie (唐楚烈), and PJ Asset Investment Director Chiu Yu-yuan (邱裕元). Most notably, Tang’s relation to the case was changed from a witness to a defendant, Liberty Times reported.

According to the prosecutors’ findings so far, Tang and Chiu conspired last May to manipulate the shares of Far Eastern Group by using the funds of PJ Asset Management to raise the department store chain’s stock prices. This continued on through July this year.

The investigation found that Labor Fund trader You Wei-wen (游迺文) was asked to bypass other traders who had the right to place an order and instructed to place an order at a high price of NT$24.75 (US$0.88) for Far Eastern Group’s stocks. PJ Assets would then sell its share of the department store’s stocks.

More details of the case will be announced as the investigation continues.
