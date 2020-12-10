Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 10, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;W;8;83%;55%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;79;68;Mostly sunny;80;66;NW;9;45%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;58;42;Partly sunny;58;43;ENE;7;66%;43%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;60;54;A little p.m. rain;65;60;W;12;78%;91%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;39;31;Spotty showers;40;38;SE;13;87%;83%;0

Anchorage, United States;Morning flurries;22;12;Mostly cloudy;14;9;NNE;6;81%;4%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and very cold;28;18;Snow;29;17;E;4;65%;60%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;17;1;Cloudy and cold;15;4;SW;5;92%;21%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Sunny and very hot;100;78;NNE;11;41%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;60;49;Rain, heavy at times;61;57;SSW;5;78%;100%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;70;58;Low clouds;68;57;SW;13;66%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;Hazy sun;67;43;WNW;6;61%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;87;73;Heavy p.m. showers;85;73;ESE;4;84%;91%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;ESE;6;59%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;91;76;Hazy sun;90;80;N;6;49%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;59;45;Spotty showers;60;50;W;8;81%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;43;25;Partly sunny;41;23;SSW;6;36%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy;45;36;Variable clouds;44;38;ESE;5;89%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;36;30;Variable clouds;37;32;SE;8;84%;36%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;70;45;Clouds and sun;70;45;SSE;5;64%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;79;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;64;ESE;8;73%;83%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Considerable clouds;40;35;Variable cloudiness;38;35;SE;10;94%;36%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing and chilly;39;33;A little rain;42;42;S;9;90%;83%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Rain, not as cold;43;41;Variable cloudiness;44;37;NNW;6;92%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;39;31;More clouds than sun;38;32;ENE;4;84%;38%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very hot;96;77;Showers around;81;61;WSW;8;36%;60%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;85;67;Becoming cloudy;84;67;S;6;44%;57%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;53;38;Mostly sunny;55;36;NW;5;64%;4%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;73;57;Mostly cloudy;78;59;NNW;8;21%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;71;58;A shower;67;58;S;9;75%;77%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;82;69;Sun and clouds, nice;82;68;SE;3;62%;66%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;71;Hazy sunshine;87;71;N;4;70%;2%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;54;41;Cooler, p.m. rain;46;40;NE;11;89%;91%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;Mostly sunny;89;74;NNE;7;69%;22%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;37;31;A touch of rain;36;35;SE;10;80%;81%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;83;73;Hazy sun;84;74;NNE;10;42%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;77;62;Rain, not as warm;68;42;NNW;11;61%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. shower or two;91;77;Partly sunny;91;78;NE;11;70%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Sunshine;79;57;Hazy sun;79;60;S;3;65%;27%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;45;24;A little snow;29;19;ESE;6;94%;83%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;75;64;Hazy sunshine;81;63;NE;3;61%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;92;75;An afternoon shower;91;74;ESE;5;71%;67%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;48;44;Spotty showers;48;38;WNW;7;93%;75%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;45;28;Mostly cloudy;44;27;NNE;5;51%;38%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;65;63;Spotty showers;67;63;W;20;82%;79%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;75;61;Hazy sunshine;77;65;SE;5;61%;8%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A heavy thunderstorm;79;60;Couple of t-storms;82;60;NE;5;71%;70%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sun and clouds, nice;72;59;Partly sunny;76;63;E;6;55%;6%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;31;26;Snow;34;32;SE;12;86%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;SSE;4;71%;77%;5

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;79;68;Clouds and sun, nice;76;66;ENE;6;57%;64%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;Partly sunny;85;74;NE;10;56%;60%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;85;62;Hazy sun;82;61;SE;5;49%;5%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;47;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;48;W;5;72%;93%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;61;49;Partly sunny;57;51;S;13;82%;32%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;77;A couple of t-storms;86;77;WSW;10;82%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;89;72;Sunny, low humidity;88;71;N;9;36%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;82;60;Increasing clouds;85;60;ESE;8;46%;55%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;49;22;An afternoon shower;42;21;SSW;4;53%;65%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;85;60;Hazy sun;82;53;NNE;8;45%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;45;Hazy sun;71;48;SSW;4;61%;12%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;96;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;67;NNE;14;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouding up;36;34;More clouds than sun;35;25;ESE;10;91%;33%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;75;A stray shower;86;75;N;6;64%;79%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SW;6;68%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;79;65;Hazy sun;82;65;NE;4;57%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;85;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;NW;4;80%;68%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;56;38;A shower in the p.m.;64;39;ENE;8;51%;82%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;76;A morning shower;88;76;SW;7;77%;61%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;73;65;Decreasing clouds;75;65;SSE;8;71%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;62;59;Spotty showers;62;58;WNW;10;90%;82%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;45;44;Occasional rain;51;42;WSW;5;93%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sun and some clouds;64;46;Mostly sunny;60;47;W;5;77%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;84;76;Mostly cloudy;85;76;SSW;6;70%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;55;47;Spotty showers;57;44;WSW;12;82%;73%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;88;79;Partly sunny;86;79;S;5;73%;72%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;85;75;A t-storm around;87;76;ENE;5;79%;55%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;77;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;76;ESE;5;75%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;68;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;ESE;12;44%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;75;52;Partly sunny;75;51;S;4;43%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;69;58;Clouds and sunshine;75;67;ENE;8;58%;57%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;27;26;A little snow;33;23;SE;11;92%;72%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;93;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;76;ENE;15;58%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;86;66;A shower;78;59;NW;10;56%;56%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;36;29;Mostly cloudy;39;32;N;2;79%;60%;1

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;25;17;High clouds;27;17;SE;7;61%;0%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;91;79;Hazy sun;88;77;N;6;53%;44%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;76;57;Some sun, pleasant;79;58;N;12;51%;36%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;50;36;Partly sunny;54;44;SW;7;57%;11%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;69;48;Some sun;67;51;S;5;73%;33%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;12;10;Low clouds;12;5;SW;8;82%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;58;43;Clouds and sun;59;43;E;4;61%;8%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;34;29;A bit of snow;30;27;NE;6;83%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;35;27;Cloudy;39;31;NNE;7;85%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;83;78;A shower;83;77;N;5;80%;88%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;85;76;A thunderstorm;89;75;NW;6;73%;71%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;Afternoon showers;87;74;E;6;78%;100%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;41;36;A little rain;49;40;WSW;8;85%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;97;73;Partly sunny and hot;93;70;ENE;10;31%;9%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;90;79;Variable cloudiness;90;79;NNW;7;59%;67%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;ENE;10;73%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;85;70;A stray shower;87;69;SE;4;63%;75%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;39;31;Variable cloudiness;37;29;ESE;7;75%;42%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;47;26;Hazy sunshine;44;20;WNW;5;62%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;52;Downpours;66;52;SSE;8;71%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;66;58;Cloudy;67;57;SW;10;86%;28%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;77;Sunny intervals;84;78;ESE;10;56%;55%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rather cloudy;46;41;Cloudy;45;42;ENE;10;70%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Showers of rain/snow;36;31;SE;8;86%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;73;A t-storm around;84;76;ENE;7;72%;55%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;75;49;Sunshine;66;48;E;5;53%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;53;42;Mostly cloudy;55;41;NE;4;77%;27%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;26;19;A little p.m. snow;32;30;SE;5;63%;79%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;45;Partly sunny;55;49;S;6;63%;70%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with a shower;74;65;A thunderstorm;76;61;ENE;8;72%;55%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;84;74;A passing shower;83;74;ESE;9;75%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Turning sunny;83;64;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;NE;5;66%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;73;44;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;NE;5;23%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Not as hot;83;47;Plenty of sun;88;51;SSW;6;32%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;72;A shower or two;84;71;N;8;77%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;60;58;Showery;61;55;NW;12;90%;96%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;48;40;Spotty showers;46;36;NNE;6;75%;71%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;50;33;Clouds and sun;48;29;NW;4;63%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;57;50;Rain and drizzle;52;48;NNW;8;74%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;90;78;An afternoon shower;90;79;NNW;7;75%;71%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;48;37;Variable cloudiness;47;38;SSE;5;85%;72%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A brief shower;82;75;A passing shower;82;75;ENE;9;77%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;37;32;A bit of a.m. snow;37;36;SE;7;81%;79%;0

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;69;58;A shower in places;68;55;SE;14;56%;44%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few showers;73;67;A shower or two;74;66;ENE;9;80%;83%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;28;21;A little snow;33;31;SE;7;78%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and chilly;41;29;Chilly with hazy sun;42;28;E;4;73%;29%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;37;33;Rain and drizzle;36;30;SW;5;86%;78%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and chilly;46;31;Sunny, but chilly;44;30;SSW;5;46%;5%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;74;48;Mostly sunny;76;53;ESE;5;53%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Occasional rain;59;43;Pouring rain;56;45;ENE;5;74%;94%;0

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;52;44;Partly sunny;55;43;NE;6;72%;21%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;42;37;Increasing clouds;44;38;NE;7;84%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;53;Rain in the morning;64;59;SW;17;64%;81%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;58;52;Showers around;63;54;S;12;68%;86%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;5;-22;Partly sunny, frigid;-1;-25;N;5;72%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Areas of morning fog;47;38;Spotty showers;41;34;NE;4;76%;61%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;37;32;More clouds than sun;39;32;SSE;12;85%;40%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;85;63;Plenty of sunshine;83;66;NW;3;51%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;25;23;A bit of a.m. snow;34;26;SE;11;85%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;34;33;Mostly cloudy;38;36;ESE;7;90%;73%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Downpours;67;59;Windy;66;56;WNW;27;62%;15%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;90;69;Hazy sunshine;91;70;NNW;5;52%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;43;27;Partly sunny;38;28;NE;2;61%;16%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:19 GMT+08:00

