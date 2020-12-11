Alexa
Taiwan president delivers speech to US think tank

President Tsai Ing-wen gives speech at Hudson Institute's year-end celebration

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/11 10:40
President Tsai Ing-wen gives speech at Hudson Institute event.

President Tsai Ing-wen gives speech at Hudson Institute event. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Dec. 10) spoke via videoconference at the invitation of the Washington-based think tank the Hudson Institute, saying Taiwan continues to seek stronger partnerships with other free-market economies around the world.

Tsai delivered the speech at the think tank’s year-end celebration on Thursday morning at 8:00 Taiwan time.

In her speech, President Tsai pointed out that Taiwan has taken many actions to strengthen democracy, enhance its national defense capabilities, and strengthen its economic security. She emphasized the nation is a powerful example of freedom, democracy, and a free market.

The president mentioned that Taiwan had been experiencing a long period of economic stagnation and low wages as its global competitiveness continued to decline, leading to an outflow of talent and capital. She said she is gratified that Taiwan has now recovered and risen to the “top” of the four Asian dragons due to its promotion of economic and regulatory reforms. Despite the global economic downturn, Tsai predicted Taiwan’s momentum will continue.

Tsai noted that in November, Taiwan and the U.S. held the inaugural "Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue" to discuss how to provide security in supply chains and 5G technology. She forecast the two countries “will deepen cooperation with global health” and “negotiate and sign new agreements on science and technology.”

The president also stressed that now is the time to sign a bilateral trade agreement and that she hopes to “engage in further discussions in this regard.”

She emphasized that she has always believed that as president, her most sacred duty is to ensure the country’s next generation has the right to determine its own future. “Although the road to freedom and democracy is difficult and long, it is worthy of everyone to move forward with their heads high,” she stated.
