Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Lord of the Dance visits Taiwan for 5th time

Taiwanese dancer Albert Yao first Asian to tour with the Irish dance troupe

  588
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/10 17:32
Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance rehearsing in Taiwan 

Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance rehearsing in Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michael Flatley’s Irish dance group Lord of the Dance is visiting Taiwan for the fifth time, performing its “Feet of Flames” program despite the coronavirus pandemic raging around the world.

Troupe members underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival and are now preparing for a nationwide tour, CNA reported. The six-day trip will take them to Taichung, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Changhua, and Hualien, for eight shows altogether.

One of the 90 dancers on stage will be native son Albert Yao (姚舒瀚), 18, who first started showing an interest in Irish dancing at the age of six. In 2018, he became the first Asian and youngest dancer to go on tour with Lord of the Dance.

Yao told CNA many of his colleagues were champions he looked up to. “It’s a bit like dancing with celebrities,” he said.

Lead dancer James Keegan praised the group’s Taiwanese fans as “the best in the world,” as he had experienced their enthusiasm during several previous visits. Keegan said Flatley, who did not join this visit, told him they should give it their all during their performances.
dance
Irish dancing
Lord of the Dance
Michael Flatley
Feet of Flames
James Keegan
Albert Yao

RELATED ARTICLES

'Starlight Water Dance' show at Taiwan’s Cihu runs until April
'Starlight Water Dance' show at Taiwan’s Cihu runs until April
2020/11/23 19:45
Le Phénix director shares thoughts on performing artists from Taiwan
Le Phénix director shares thoughts on performing artists from Taiwan
2019/12/03 03:31
'Soul'd Out' Afro-House party hits Taipei on Saturday
'Soul'd Out' Afro-House party hits Taipei on Saturday
2019/11/25 18:51
Taiwan flag grayed out at International dance contest
Taiwan flag grayed out at International dance contest
2019/11/11 17:21
Founder of Taiwan's Cloud Gate Theatre presents final work
Founder of Taiwan's Cloud Gate Theatre presents final work
2019/10/28 16:19

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him