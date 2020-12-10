Lord of the Dance visits Taiwan for 5th time

Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance rehearsing in Taiwan Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance rehearsing in Taiwan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michael Flatley’s Irish dance group Lord of the Dance is visiting Taiwan for the fifth time, performing its “Feet of Flames” program despite the coronavirus pandemic raging around the world.

Troupe members underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival and are now preparing for a nationwide tour, CNA reported. The six-day trip will take them to Taichung, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Changhua, and Hualien, for eight shows altogether.

One of the 90 dancers on stage will be native son Albert Yao (姚舒瀚), 18, who first started showing an interest in Irish dancing at the age of six. In 2018, he became the first Asian and youngest dancer to go on tour with Lord of the Dance.

Yao told CNA many of his colleagues were champions he looked up to. “It’s a bit like dancing with celebrities,” he said.

Lead dancer James Keegan praised the group’s Taiwanese fans as “the best in the world,” as he had experienced their enthusiasm during several previous visits. Keegan said Flatley, who did not join this visit, told him they should give it their all during their performances.