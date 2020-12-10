Musicians from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan to collaborate in end-of-year concert

Taiwanese erhu performer Wang Ying-chieh, South Korean janggu player Sim Woon-jung, and Japanese taiko and shinobue performer Fumi Tanakadat... Taiwanese erhu performer Wang Ying-chieh, South Korean janggu player Sim Woon-jung, and Japanese taiko and shinobue performer Fumi Tanakadate (from left to right). (Weiwuying photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three musicians with different nationalities and backgrounds will collaborate in their upcoming "Re-make in Asia" concert on Sunday (Dec. 13) at the National Kaohsiung Weiwuying (衛武營) Center for the Arts.

As 2020 comes to an end, the renowned Taiwanese erhu performer Wang Ying-chieh (王瀅絜) will share the stage with South Korean janggu player Sim Woon-jung and Japanese taiko and shinobue performer Fumi Tanakadate in an end-of-the-year performance. The concert will feature traditional Asian instruments but have a modern twist to signify Asian women's breakaway from societal norms.

Wang, who is experienced in both Western classical music and Chinese traditional music, emphasized that innovation is sought after by every modern musician. She said the trio had collaborated before and that they are hoping to introduce new pieces to the Taiwanese audience.

According to the National Center for Traditional Arts, Wang was the principal erhu player in the Taipei Chinese Orchestra but decided to become a soloist to explore more possibilities via international collaborations. She also serves as a music instructor at the University of Taipei, National Taiwan University of Arts, and Chinese Culture University.

Meanwhile, Sim has won prizes at numerous South Korean music competitions and is skilled in theater music, improvisation, and composition. Tanakadate is a long-time resident of New York and a pianist and singer specializing in classical as well as Japanese traditional music.

The trio will perform a total of eight pieces, some of which were created by Taiwanese composer Li Yuan-chen (李元貞) and Japanese American musician Kaoru Watanabe. The show is 80 minutes long and is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit the National Theater and Concert Hall website.