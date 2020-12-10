Qatar Football Association delivers on the Government Guarantee Requirements to host AFC Asian Cup 2027

DOHA, QATAR - Media OutReach - 10 December 2020 - The Qatar Football Association (QFA) handed over the third part of its bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027. This section of the file includes the delivery of a government guarantee that is compatible with the AFC's requirements for a successful bid.

The government guarantees pledged by the State of Qatar is a commitment to meeting all regulatory conditions for hosting the tournament to the high standards that the QFA aims to achieve. The pledge fulfils the approved schedule laid out by the Asian Football Confederation, the game's ruling body on the continent.

This commitment is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which promotes the advancement of the country's capabilities in all fields, with the help of massive investment in the coming years -- already evident from the mega-projects currently underway in Qatar.

The guarantees confirm the QFA's desire to fulfil all the hosting requirements -- drawing on its accumulated experience and organizational expertise, acquired from staging many major sporting events over more than two decades.

With Qatar now considered to be the sports hub of the region, it is fully prepared to host the championship -- especially given the participation of 24 teams, who will play a total of 51 matches.

This (24 team) tournament, Qatar appreciates, will require the preparation of 8 to 10 stadiums to international specifications, providing the best possible facilities for players, fans and partners alike, in line with the values and global stature of the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

The QFA submitted the first part of its bid file on 26th August, followed by delivery of the second part, including the legal requirements on 29th October. The file incorporates all aspects of hosting the tournament and emphasises Qatar's proven ability to stage top sporting events.