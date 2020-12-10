Alexa
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to acquire Germany's Siltronic AG

GlobalWafers will be world's second-largest silicon wafer producer once merger deal completed in late 2021

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/10 16:25
GlobalWafers Chairwoman Doris Hsu 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s GlobalWafers Co. (環球晶) has signed a merger agreement with Germany's Siltronic AG, allowing the world’s third-biggest silicon wafer manufacturer to move up to the No. 2 spot, reports said Thursday (Dec. 10).

If the acquisition is completed as expected during the second half of 2021, the enlarged company should have a global market share of 26.7 percent, ranking behind only Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical, CNA reported. The process would involve GlobalWafers buying up at least 65 percent of Siltronic’s shares, with 100 percent costing an estimated NT$130 billion (US$4.6 billion).

Based in the Bavarian capital of Munich, Siltronic AG operates plants in Germany and Singapore, and it considers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Intel, Samsung, Infineon, and SK Hynix as its top five customers.

GlobalWafers estimates the takeover will result in more efficient research and development, markets in new geographic areas, and accelerated technological advances.
Updated : 2020-12-10 23:15 GMT+08:00

