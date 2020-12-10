Foreign ambassadors to Taiwan call for end to violence against women

Delegation led by ambassadors from Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honduras, Nicaragua visit New Taipei's Christmasland. (New Taipei Government photo)... Delegation led by ambassadors from Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honduras, Nicaragua visit New Taipei's Christmasland. (New Taipei Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by three foreign ambassadors to Taiwan made a surprise appearance at New Taipei City's Christmasland on Wednesday (Dec. 9) and urged collective action around the world to end violence against women.

As part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign, which runs every year from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, the delegation visited the New Taipei City Women Service Center Wednesday afternoon at the invitation of Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜). Leading the group were Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Elise Huggins, Honduras Ambassador Eny Yamileth Bautista Guevara, and Nicaragua Ambassador Mirna Mariela Rivera Andino.

During the envoys' visit, Hsu Chih-chi (許芝綺), director of the Center for Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, presented statistics on violent crimes in the country. She pointed out that women account for nearly 93 percent of sexual assault victims and 74.3 percent of individuals requiring adult protective services.

Hsu said victims of domestic violence often stay in abusive relationships out of concern for their children's safety and economic security. She said a support program was established by the New Taipei City Government in 2019 to address victims' needs and that over 60 percent of women who reported being abused have benefited from it, reported Liberty Times.

The ambassadors later arrived at the Christmasland festival in New Taipei and took pictures to advocate for this year's campaign to combat violence against women. Meanwhile, Mayor Hou asked the Taiwanese public to respect gender equality and "say no" to all forms of gender-based violence, reported HiNet.



Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Elise Huggins (center) poses for photo at Christmasland. (New Taipei Government photo)