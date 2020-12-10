Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Asia Today: Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 15:07
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a colorful underpass Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanes...
A laborer wearing a face mask carries vegetables at a market in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. India is reporting 31,521 newly confirmed coro...
A laborer, his face mask placed on his chin, carries vegetables at a market in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. India is reporting 31,521 newly...
An Indian family wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus rides on a scooter through a street in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 9...

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a colorful underpass Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanes...

A laborer wearing a face mask carries vegetables at a market in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. India is reporting 31,521 newly confirmed coro...

A laborer, his face mask placed on his chin, carries vegetables at a market in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. India is reporting 31,521 newly...

An Indian family wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus rides on a scooter through a street in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 9...

TOKYO (AP) — The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital topped 600 in a day for the first time on Thursday, while experts warned of the increased burden on hospitals.

Tokyo reported 602 new cases, while the daily tally for the entire nation was 2,810. Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, with 2,465 deaths.

The surge in infections has placed an added burden on Tokyo's hospitals, making it harder for many of them to carry out treatment for ordinary patients, said Masataka Inokuchi, who is on the city's virus task force.

“They are not paralyzed yet, but the situation is getting very tight,” he said.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged residents to avoid non-essential outings, especially senior citizens and their families. Tokyo has issued a request for drinking places to close early until Dec. 17.

In other developments in the region:

— India is reporting 31,521 newly confirmed coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, dropping to just over a third of the peak level seen in mid-September. India’s single-day cases have remained below 50,000 for more than a month. The Health Ministry also reported 412 deaths Thursday, raising India’s total fatalities to 141,772. The ministry said some coronavirus vaccines are likely to receive licenses in the next few weeks. It has outlined an initial plan to immunize 300 million people.

— South Korea has reported another new 682 cases of the coronavirus, as officials work to expand testing to slow transmissions. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that more than 500 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, which has emerged as the center of a viral resurgence critics have blamed on decreased social distancing. Infections were also reported in major cities throughout the nation, including Busan, Ulsan and Daegu, which was the epicenter of the country’s previous outbreak in spring.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him