Italian World Cup winner Paolo Rossi dies, aged 64

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/10 03:21
Rossi's three goals against Brazil came in what has been described as one of the best-ever World Cup games

Paolo Rossi, whose goal scoring exploits landed Italy the 1982 World Cup, died at the age of 64, his family said in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Daily sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 1982 Ballon d'Or winner died of an "incurable illness."

The news was also announced on Thursday by Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit.

"Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us," said RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale.

"Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years."

The striker was a crucial part of the team that, at the Spain World Cup, defeated Zico's Brazil, an Argentina side that featured a young Diego Maradona, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's Germany.

Months on heels of a scandal

He scored six goals in that contest; three against Brazil in a group stage match regarded as one of the best World Cup games ever, two against Poland in the semifinal, and one against Germany in the final that Italy won 3-1.

Italy's other opponent in the group stages was Argentina who were vanquished 2-1.

Those performances came just two months after the end of a two-year ban for a match-fixing scandal in Italy during the 1979-80 season.

Rossi also enjoyed success at club level with Juventus, where — over four years — he won two Italian Serie A titles, a European Cup and a domestic Coppa Italia.

rc/ab (dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:14 GMT+08:00

