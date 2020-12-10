Alexa
Taiwan reports 4 Covid cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia

Latest imported coronavirus cases are newly arrived migrant workers

  2188
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/10 15:21
Health worker wearing protective suit is disinfected in portable tent outside Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Manila, Philip... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 10) announced four new imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus from the Philippines and Indonesia.

During a press conference on Thursday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced two imported coronavirus infections, raising Taiwan's total to 725. Among the latest cases are an Indonesian woman in her 30s (Case No. 722) and three Filipinos, including a man in his 20s (Case No. 723), a man in his 30s (Case No. 724), and a woman in her 40s (Case No. 725).

Chuang said that all four new cases are migrant workers who came to Taiwan between Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Upon arrival, they were transported to a quarantine center.

Prior to departure for Taiwan, Case No. 722 had presented proof of a negative coronavirus test that had been taken within three days before her flight. On Nov. 29, she was again tested for the coronavirus, and the result was negative.

Case No. 724 had also presented proof of a negative test result. All four cases had been tested before the end of their quarantines on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 10.

Among the four cases, only Case No. 723 has experienced a symptom — a runny nose briefly after being tested. The other three have been asymptomatic since their arrival in Taiwan.

Chuang said there is no need to carry out contact tracing, as three out of the four cases are asymptomatic, the one with symptoms had been in quarantine for two days before experiencing them, and none of them had been in contact with others.

Taiwan's CECC on Thursday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 113,526 COVID-19 tests, with 111,369 coming back negative.

Out of the 724 confirmed cases, 632 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one is being considered unresolved. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 590 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 127 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
Updated : 2020-12-10 23:14 GMT+08:00

