Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ray Dennis scores 19 to carry Boise State over BYU 74-70

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 13:55
Ray Dennis scores 19 to carry Boise State over BYU 74-70

PROVO, Utah (AP) — RayJ Dennis had 19 points, Emmanuel Akot made a late 3-pointer and Boise State narrowly defeated BYU 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Akot's 3 gave the Broncos a 73-70 lead with 13 seconds to play. Alex Barcello then missed a 3 for BYU with two seconds remaining.

Abu Kigab had 14 points for Boise State (3-1). Akot added 13 points and six rebounds. Derrick Alston Jr. had 12 points.

Barcello had 22 points for the Cougars (5-2). Matt Haarms added 18 points. Spencer Johnson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him