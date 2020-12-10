Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan intercepts heroin from Myanmar with street value of NT$3 billion

Drugs found on fishing trawler 4 months after tip-off launches investigation

  827
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/10 15:09
Taiwanese law enforcement agents found heroin on a fishing trawler near Pingtung County 

Taiwanese law enforcement agents found heroin on a fishing trawler near Pingtung County  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shipment of 126 kilograms of heroin originating in Myanmar was found on a vessel off southwest Taiwan, resulting in the termination of a supply route for the drug, Pingtung County prosecutors said Thursday (Dec. 10).

Investigators estimate the 324 bricks had a total street value of NT$3 billion (US$106 million), CNA reported.

The case began in March when the Coast Guard Administration in Kaohsiung received a tip-off about drug smugglers using fishing trawlers. After four months of investigation, agents boarded the Yi Feng Man off the coast of Pingtung County’s Hengchun Peninsula at 2 a.m. on July 24.

A thorough inspection of the vessel involving dogs and divers turned up five bags of heroin weighing a total of 126 kg. The captain of the ship, Lin Tse-fu (林澤富), and five other suspects were detained and later charged.

According to prosecutors, the drugs had been bundled into jute backpacks in the mountains of Myanmar and moved, possibly under military escort, to a port in Vietnam. The transshipment to the Yi Feng Man occurred in the South China Sea, the report said.

In August, five more arrests followed, with police nabbing a middleman, Wen Chun-lung (溫俊龍), and the man responsible for arranging transportation for the heroin.

Prosecutors explained that they had dealt a major blow to the smuggling route from the South China Sea to Taiwan. They said they had waited since July to announce the bust in order to uncover more accomplices.

In August, Pingtung prosecutors intercepted 1,020 bricks of heroin weighing a total of 384.5 kg as well as 610 kg of amphetamines in what was labeled the biggest heroin bust in Taiwanese history.
drug smuggling
fishing boat
heroin
drugs
Pingtung County
Myanmar
Vietnam

RELATED ARTICLES

Thai team wins entrepreneurship contest at Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University
Thai team wins entrepreneurship contest at Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University
2020/12/08 17:43
Southern Taiwan library gets woodland makeover
Southern Taiwan library gets woodland makeover
2020/12/07 14:22
Taiwan looks for missing Vietnamese woman after contact with COVID case
Taiwan looks for missing Vietnamese woman after contact with COVID case
2020/12/05 20:09
Taiwan Coast Guard ship sails 8 days to save Indonesian fisherman
Taiwan Coast Guard ship sails 8 days to save Indonesian fisherman
2020/12/05 17:22
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
2020/12/02 20:06

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him