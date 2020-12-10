Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Small leads Tarleton to easy win over Arlington Baptist

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 13:43
Small leads Tarleton to easy win over Arlington Baptist

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had the first double-double since Tarleton became a Division I school this season, scoring 19 points and grabbing 1 rebounds to lead the Texas to an 84-43 win over Arlington Baptist on Wednesday night.

Shakur Daniel and Herj Ngalamulume both added a career-high 14 points to help give Tarleton coach Billy Gillispie his 150th win as a Division I coach. Daniel added seven rebounds, six assists and five streals while Ngalamulume had six rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Tarleton (2-2) led 48-16 at the half.

Da’vione Stafford scored 18 points for Arlington Baptist.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him