Williams scores 30 to lead Wyoming past Denver 83-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 13:25
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Marcus Williams scored a career-high 30 points as Wyoming easily defeated Denver 83-61 on Wednesday night.

Williams, a freshman, matched his career-high with 20 points in the first half when the Cowboys took a 45-25 lead.

Kenny Foster had 15 points for Wyoming (4-1). Hunter Maldonado added 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jeremiah Oden had three blocks.

Frank Ryder had 12 points for the Pioneers (1-2) and Jase Townsend and Sam Hines Jr. added 10 points each.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this game were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:12 GMT+08:00

