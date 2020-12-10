Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vrankic lifts Santa Clara past Cal Poly 76-69

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 13:33
Vrankic lifts Santa Clara past Cal Poly 76-69

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Santa Clara overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Cal Poly 76-69 on Wednesday night.

Miguel Tomley had 15 points for Santa Clara, which has won all five games played this season. Keshawn Justice added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Bediako had seven points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Alimamy Koroma had 16 points off the bench for the Mustangs (1-2). Kobe Sanders added 16 points. Camren Pierce had 15 points.

Mark Crowe was held to five points, half his average, on 1-for-7 shooting, all from behind the 3-point arc.

Vrankic gave Santa Clara the lead 53-52 with 9:49 remaining and Bediako threw down a dunk after a defensive stop on the next possession and Santa Clara edged away for the win.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him