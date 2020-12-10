Alexa
Edwards scores 26; Pepperdine gets first win over Cal, 74-62

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 13:14
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kessler Edwards scored 26 points to lead Pepperdine over California 74-62 on Wednesday night, its first win over the Bears.

Edwards was 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Jan Zidek, a 6-9 sophomore from Prague, Czech Republic, added 14 points off the bench for the Waves (3-2). Andre Ball had 12 points.

Colbey Ross, who is on the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy watch lists, added nine points for Pepperdine. He also had 11 assists, two shy of a career high.

Zidek made four of Pepperdine's 10 3-pointers in the first half as the Waves built a 44-30 lead. Matt Bradley and Grant Anticevich did nearly all of the scoring for Cal in the half, combining for 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

Pepperdine led by double digits the entire second half. Edwards had 13 points and his dunk with 7:43 to play stretched the Waves' lead to 63-47 with 7:33 remaining.

Bradley finished with 27 points and Anticevich had 21 for the Golden Bears (2-4).

It was the first time a Pac-12 school has traveled to Pepperdine since 2012. Cal had won three in the series, each at home.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:11 GMT+08:00

