Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 1:29 p.m. today (Dec. 10), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 62.3 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 36.3 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Taitung County and a 3 in Hualien County, Kaohsiung City, and Changhua County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Chiayi County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Taichung City, Tainan City, Chiayi City, and Miaoli County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Pingtung County, and Hsinchu City. No injuries had been reported at the time of publication.