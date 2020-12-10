Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Katherine Tai (戴琦), the Taiwanese-American chief trade lawyer for the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, will reportedly be nominated to take on the role of U.S. trade representative in the incoming Biden administration.

On Wednesday (Dec. 9), The Wall Street Journal reported that President-elect Joe Biden would nominate her for the top trade job, citing sources familiar with the selection. Democratic Party leaders have described Tai, who oversaw trade enforcement on China during the Obama administration, as a skilled negotiator.

If confirmed, Tai would be the first woman of color and first Asian American to serve as the top U.S. trade negotiator. Her nomination could offer a clue about Biden's intention to continue trade sanctions on China.

In addition to her experience on Capitol Hill, Tai also served in the Office of General Counsel from 2007 to 2014. She was the chief counsel for China trade enforcement from 2011 until 2014.

Tai was born in Connecticut to Taiwanese parents and can speak Mandarin fluently. She is a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School, and she taught English for two years in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.