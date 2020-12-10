Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mark Smith scores 17, Missouri gets past Liberty 69-60

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 11:38
Mark Smith scores 17, Missouri gets past Liberty 69-60

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Smith scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime, Dru Smith added 14 points and Missouri turned back Liberty 69-60 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Pinson added 12 points for the Tigers (4-0), who trailed at halftime for the first time this season.

Blake Preston scored 12 points for the Flames (4-3), who led 32-28 at the half.

A pair of 8-0 runs had Liberty up 16-8 midway through the first half as both teams struggled to find the range. Liberty shot 41% and Missouri shot 43% but was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range. The Flames had five 3s.

Dru Smith opened the second half with a three-point play and Mark Smith made a free throw and a 3-pointer. Missouri couldn't put the Flames away until a Jeremiah Tilmon dunk, Mark Smith triple and Pinson layup stretched a six-point lead to 63-50 with 3:24 to go.

Mizzou shot 57% in the second half while Liberty went 2 of 13 behind the arc and shot 30%.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him