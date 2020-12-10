Alexa
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, deployed air missile systems to monitor PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/10 12:13
Chinese Y-8 reconnaissance plane on Dec. 9 (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 reconnaissance plane on Dec. 9 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Dec. 9), marking the seventh such intrusion so far this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense. The Taiwanese military responded by scrambling jet fighters, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems to track the planes.

Beijing has been regularly entering Taiwan’s ADIZ for almost three months, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone. In November, PLAAF planes were detected intruding into Taiwan’s identification zone a total of 22 times; in October, Chinese military planes were spotted in the ADIZ on 20 different occasions.

The Shaanxi Y-8 is a medium-size, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet-era Antonov An-12 and produced by Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. The aircraft is equipped with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, and a maximum range of 5,615 km.

Chinese Y-8 electronic warfare plane on Dec. 9 (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on Dec. 9 (MND image)

Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8
Shaanxi Y-8 EW
Y-8
PLAAF
People's Liberation Army

