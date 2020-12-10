Leopard cat that escaped Taipei Zoo found after three weeks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An endangered leopard cat that escaped from Taipei Zoo three weeks ago was found Wednesday (Dec. 9) by zookeepers in a trap cage near the otter exhibit.

The 3-year-old cat Fei Fei (飛飛) was found missing from her enclosure at Taipei Zoo on Nov. 22 after she slipped through an opening in the netting connected to an artificial rock wall. Although she was initially thought to be hiding behind the rock wall, zookeepers could not locate her and said she might have escaped from the zoo altogether.

During a press interview on Wednesday afternoon, Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) announced Fei Fei has been returned to the zoo and is being treated by a team of veterinarians. He said the feline had not suffered any apparent injuries and that all her vital signs are stable.

Tsao pointed out that Fei Fei is a rescued leopard cat that was transported from an animal shelter in June and that her right hind leg was previously amputated due to a serious injury. He added that she would be given a few weeks to recuperate before visitors see her again, reported CNA.

On Sunday (Dec. 6), an anteater that had escaped from Taipei Zoo with her baby was found by hikers in a mountainous part of New Taipei's Shenkeng District. She had escaped by climbing over the electric fence surrounding the tropical rainforest area two days after she and her baby had been moved there.