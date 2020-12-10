Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Leopard cat that escaped Taipei Zoo found after three weeks

Missing endangered feline discovered near otter enclosure at Taipei Zoo

  764
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/10 11:38
Leopard cat Fei Fei discovered after missing for three weeks. (Facebook, Taipei Zoo photo)

Leopard cat Fei Fei discovered after missing for three weeks. (Facebook, Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An endangered leopard cat that escaped from Taipei Zoo three weeks ago was found Wednesday (Dec. 9) by zookeepers in a trap cage near the otter exhibit.

The 3-year-old cat Fei Fei (飛飛) was found missing from her enclosure at Taipei Zoo on Nov. 22 after she slipped through an opening in the netting connected to an artificial rock wall. Although she was initially thought to be hiding behind the rock wall, zookeepers could not locate her and said she might have escaped from the zoo altogether.

During a press interview on Wednesday afternoon, Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) announced Fei Fei has been returned to the zoo and is being treated by a team of veterinarians. He said the feline had not suffered any apparent injuries and that all her vital signs are stable.

Tsao pointed out that Fei Fei is a rescued leopard cat that was transported from an animal shelter in June and that her right hind leg was previously amputated due to a serious injury. He added that she would be given a few weeks to recuperate before visitors see her again, reported CNA.

On Sunday (Dec. 6), an anteater that had escaped from Taipei Zoo with her baby was found by hikers in a mountainous part of New Taipei's Shenkeng District. She had escaped by climbing over the electric fence surrounding the tropical rainforest area two days after she and her baby had been moved there.
Taipei Zoo
Taipei Zoo animals
leopard cat
escape
Eric Tsao
endangered animals
anteater

RELATED ARTICLES

Young leopard cat saved after suspected car accident in central Taiwan
Young leopard cat saved after suspected car accident in central Taiwan
2020/12/08 15:09
Missing anteater returns to Taipei Zoo
Missing anteater returns to Taipei Zoo
2020/12/07 10:52
Leopard cat escapes from Taipei Zoo
Leopard cat escapes from Taipei Zoo
2020/11/26 11:26
Taipei Zoo’s answer to bird collisions
Taipei Zoo’s answer to bird collisions
2020/11/16 14:59
Endangered Asian giant softshell turtle dies at Taipei Zoo
Endangered Asian giant softshell turtle dies at Taipei Zoo
2020/11/05 11:10

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him