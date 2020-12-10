Alexa
Taiwan to raise mask allowance, lower price on Dec. 31

Government-rationed masks will come in packs of 10 to be sold for NT$40

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/10 12:28
New packaging that will be uniformly implemented for the masks. 

New packaging that will be uniformly implemented for the masks.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Begining on Dec. 31, Taiwan will increase the number of masks provided through its biweekly rationing system and lower the price, announced the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 9)

During his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that adjustments will be made to Taiwan's name-based mask distribution starting the last day of the year. From that day, pharmacies that have contracted with the National Health Insurance system will begin selling masks in packets of 10 instead of the current nine.

The price will also be lowered from NT$45 (US$1.59) for a packet, or NT$5 per mask, to NT$40, or NT$4 per mask. Everyone is limited to one packet every 14 days.

Beyond pharmacies, people can preorder the masks for pickup at other distributors, such as convenience stores and other chain retailers, between Dec. 21 and Dec. 30. The masks can then be picked up from Jan. 4 to Jan. 17, 2021, but including the shipping fee of NT$7, the final cost of preordered mask packets will be NT$47.

Also starting on Dec. 31, manufacturers will place the 10 masks in a single standardized package required to clearly display key information, including the serial number of the permit, shelf life, and expiration date, in accordance with the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act. Previously, pharmacies sorted and packaged the masks themselves without labeling them.
