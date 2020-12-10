Alexa
No. 13 Wisconsin tops Rhode Island in game added 2 days ago

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/10 09:25
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 on Wednesday in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.

Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement Monday.

Michah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in of a missed free throw Friday.

Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points for the Rams (3-3).

NO. 19 RICHMOND 78, NORTHERN IOWA 68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa.

Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (4-0). Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists.

Tywhon Pickford scored 16 points for Northern Iowa (1-4), Austin Phyfe had 15, and Trae Berhow 13.

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:06 GMT+08:00

