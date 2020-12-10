Alexa
Duke scored 28 points again, Providence beats TCU 79-70

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 08:30
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Duke scored 28 points for the second straight game, and Providence beat TCU 79-70 on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Duke was 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 8 from distance. On Saturday, Duke make 9 of 14 shots and 10 of 12 free throws to total 28 points in a win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Nate Watson added 18 points with eight rebounds for Providence (4-2). The Friars scored 26 points off 20 turnovers by TCU, and held a 33-20 edge on the glass.

Duke (118 points) and Watson (112) have combined to score 51% of Providence's 447 points this season.

RJ Nembhard had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for TCU (4-2), which was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12. Mike Miles added 20 points and Kevin Samuel scored 10.

Miles made a 3-pointer midway through the first half to give TCU its last lead at 16-15 as Providence answered with an 8-0 run with six straight points from Ed Croswell. The Friars led 43-32 at the break and their lead didn't drop below four points in the second half.

Providence hosts Xavier on Saturday, while TCU stays at home to face Texas A&M on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:05 GMT+08:00

