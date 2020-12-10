Alexa
Fairleigh Dickinson tops Central Connecticut 79-71

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 08:49
HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Elyjah Williams had his first double-double of the season, 13 points and 10 rebounds, leading six Fairleigh Dickinson players in double figures as the Knights beat Central Connecticut 79-71 on Wednesday, ending a five-game skid.

Brandon Rush added 12 points for the Knights (1-5, 1-1 Northeast Conference) . John Square Jr. chipped in 11, Jahlil Jenkins scored 11 and Brandon Powell had 11 in his season debut. Jenkins also matched his career best with nine assists.

The Knights made their first seven shots and led 14-5 after five minutes. Fairleigh Dickinson shot 54% from the floor.

Xavier Wilson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-1). Tre Mitchell added 15 points. Nigel Scantlebury had 12 points and six assists.

The Knights leveled the season series against the Blue Devils with the win. Central Connecticut defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 94-87 last Tuesday.

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:05 GMT+08:00

