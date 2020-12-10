Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fire hits building occupied by squatters in Spain; 17 hurt

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 07:57
Fire hits building occupied by squatters in Spain; 17 hurt

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A fire raged through an abandoned building occupied by squatters in Badalona in northeastern Spain late Wednesday, injuring at least 17 people, including two in critical condition, authorities said.

Firefighters said they rescued around 30 people from windows as the building burned.

Fire Chief David Borrell added that firefighters did not have time to confirm that the building was empty before the roof collapsed, making it impossible to continue the search because the fire continued. Officials predicted it would take several more hours to control the blaze, which engulfed the building.

Badalona Mayor Xavier García Albiol said the building had been occupied by over a hundred squatters. He said 60 of those people had been accounted for so far.

Badalona, a city of about 200,000 people, is just north of Barcelona on the Mediterranean coast.

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him