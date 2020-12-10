Alexa
Steelers, Chiefs, Packers, Saints close to division titles

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/10 07:13
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is forced out of the pocket by Washington Football Team outside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay defending during the second half of an NFL football ga...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates his touchdown with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) against the Atlan...

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is forced out of the pocket by Washington Football Team outside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (...

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay defending during the second half of an NFL football ga...

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates his touchdown with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) against the Atlan...

Despite an 11-1 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers still haven't clinched a spot in the postseason — yet.

They'll have a chance to wrap up the AFC North with a win Sunday night at Buffalo and a loss by Cleveland to Baltimore on Monday night. The Steelers will also clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss by Las Vegas, Miami or Tennessee.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched a playoff spot last week, can wrap up the AFC West with a win or tie against Miami or a loss or tie by the Raiders against Indianapolis.

The AFC East-leading Bills can reach the postseason with a win over the Steelers and all of the following: losses by the Ravens, Dolphins, Raiders and Patriots.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over Detroit or a loss by Minnesota to Tampa Bay.

The Packers will qualify for the postseason with a win and any of the following: a loss by either the Cardinals or Rams or a Seahawks win over the 0-12 New York Jets.

And the surging New Orleans Saints, who have won nine in a row, can clinch the NFC South title with a win over Philadelphia or a loss by the Buccaneers to the Vikings.

Updated : 2020-12-10 23:02 GMT+08:00

