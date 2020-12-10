Alexa
Madrid rivals complete last 16 in Champions League

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 06:35
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and B...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid came through tricky final group-stage games on Wednesday to complete the lineup for the Champions League knockout stage.

Atlético edged past Salzburg 2-0 and, while Real Madrid beat Borussia Mönchengladbach by the same score, the German club also advanced to the round of 16 draw on Monday.

Real Madrid is among the eight group winners who are seeded in the draw at UEFA headquarters and will play away in first-leg games scheduled from Feb. 16-24. Second-leg games are March 9-17.

Teams cannot be drawn against an opponent from their own country, or one they already played in the group stage.

Seeded teams: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain.

Unseeded teams: Atlético Madrid, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, Leipzig.

