Atlético beats Salzburg 2-0, seals Champions League progress

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Yannick Carrasco scored late to seal a 2-0 win for Atlético Madrid’s at Salzburg on Wednesday that sent the Spanish team into the Champions League knockout stage.

The Belgian forward’s 86th-minute goal ensured Atlético finished second in Group A, seven points behind defending champion Bayern Munich, which defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 at home at the same time.

Salzburg, which finished third in the group, needed a win against Atlético to progress to the knockout stages at the Spanish side’s expense.

But Atlético relied on luck at times as Mergim Berisha and Enock Mwepu both struck the post for Salzburg.

Berisha set the tone for the game when he struck the post in the second minute.

The home side maintained its early pressure and Dominik Szoboszlai – reportedly a winter target for the likes of Leipzig and Real Madrid – drew a good save from Jan Oblak in the 16th.

Marcos Llorente went close as Atlético finally responded in the 24th, and the visitors went on to score through Mario Hermoso in the 39th.

Yannick Carrasco sent in a free kick after João Félix had been fouled by Zlatko Junuzović and Hermoso rose to deflect it in past goalkeeper Cican Stanković.

Szoboszlai could have equalized early in the second half but placed his shot wide of the left post with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The home side also had two penalty appeals denied by VAR reviews

Mwepu’s effort against the post late on was as close as Jesse Marsch’s team got before Carrasco met Ángel Correa’s cross with a fine finish to seal the win.

