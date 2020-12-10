Inter, Shakhtar out of Champions League after 0-0 draw

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, challenges for the ball with Shakhtar's Valeriy Bondar during the Champions League group B soccer match between ... Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, challenges for the ball with Shakhtar's Valeriy Bondar during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, challenges for the ball with Shakhtar's Mykola Matviyenko during the Champions League group B soccer match betwee... Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, challenges for the ball with Shakhtar's Mykola Matviyenko during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Shakhtar's Tete, right, goes for the header with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan... Shakhtar's Tete, right, goes for the header with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, left, challenges for the ball with Shakhtar's Dodo during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan a... Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, left, challenges for the ball with Shakhtar's Dodo during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, challenges for the ball with Shakhtar's Valeriy Bondar during the Champions League group B soccer match between... Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, challenges for the ball with Shakhtar's Valeriy Bondar during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Shakhtar's Maycon gestures after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at... Shakhtar's Maycon gestures after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku makes an attempt to score during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku makes an attempt to score during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku gestures during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku gestures during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk were both eliminated from the Champions League after drawing 0-0 at San Siro on Wednesday in their final group game.

Inter's Lautaro Martínez went closest when he hit the crossbar early on but the Nerazzurri became the only Italian team not to progress. Atalanta advanced earlier Wednesday, joining Juventus and Lazio in the round of 16.

Inter is out of all European competition after finishing bottom of the group, while Shakhtar will go into the Europa League. The Ukrainian side finished level on points with second-place Borussia Mönchengladbach but had a worse head-to-head record.

Real Madrid won Group B after beating Gladbach 2-0.

Going into the final round, all four teams in the group had a chance of reaching the knockout stages. Shakhtar was guaranteed to advance with a victory, while Inter had to win and hope the other match didn’t end in a draw.

Nicolò Barella was passed fit to start despite struggling with an ankle injury and he almost helped Inter get off to the perfect start with a cross that Martínez fired against the crossbar.

Inter dominated in midfield but both sides struggled to create clear scoring opportunities.

Shakhtar’s teenage goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin pulled off a fingertip save in the second half to tip Romelu Lukaku’s header over the bar after a free kick delivery from Marcelo Brozović.

Trubin made another good save in stoppage time to deny substitute Christian Eriksen.

