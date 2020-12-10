Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Collier's 20 points, 11 rebounds help No. 23 Texas women win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 05:09
Collier's 20 points, 11 rebounds help No. 23 Texas women win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 23 Texas made 12 3-pointers in beating Idaho 73-48 on Wednesday.

Collier's 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the first quarter put Texas ahead by double figures for good. Five of Texas' seven baskets to start the second quarter were from 3-point range, and the Longhorns led by 32 at the break.

Texas (4-1) held Idaho to 4-of-27 shooting (14.8%) in the first half. Karisma Ortiz scored 15 points in the half for the Longhorns, making six field goals. Collier added 12 points and five rebounds and Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 11.

Ortiz finished with 15 points, Allen-Taylor had 13 and Celeste Taylor 10. Kyra Lambert, who was the only starter not in double figures. was one of three players with three 3-pointers. Collier grabbed her 500th career rebound in the second half.

Idaho (2-1) was led by Beyonce Bea with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Natalie Klinker also grabbed 11 rebounds and Sydney Gandy scored 11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-10 22:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him