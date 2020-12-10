Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chicago rapper G Herbo pleads not guilty to fraud scheme

By  Associated Press
2020/12/10 04:56
Chicago rapper G Herbo pleads not guilty to fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Chicago rapper G Herbo pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to participating in a scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for things like luxury vacation rentals and designer puppies.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, appeared before a Massachusetts federal judge via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. He pleaded not guilty to charges of identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Others charged i n the case unsealed last week include G Herbo's promoter, Antonio Strong, and another Chicago rapper known as “Joe Rodeo” and “Rockstar Rodie.”

Authorities say G Herbo and the others used text messages, social media messages and emails to share account information taken from dark websites in order to bankroll a lavish lifestyle. In one case, Strong ordered two designer puppies for G Herbo using a stolen credit card and fake Washington state driver’s license, authorities said.

G Herbo was named earlier this month to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list and appeared last month on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to perform the song “PTSD” with Chance the Rapper.

Updated : 2020-12-10 22:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him